A CWMANN man has appeared in court charged with stealing more than £150,000 from the Lampeter company he worked for over a two year period.
Andrew Ling, of 2 Cysgoed-y-Coed appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 January.
The 38-year-old is charged with the theft by employee of £164,290.30 belonging to Perpetual V2G Systems Ltd.
The alleged thefts of company funds occurred over a more than two year period between 30 March 2016 and 12 June 2018.
No plea was entered at the hearing.
Magistrates sent the case to crown court, and Ling is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial management hearing on 10 February.
Ling was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.