Two men from Aberaeron have been remanded in custody charged with aggravated burglary of a property in Comins Coch.
Jayden Mason-Forbes and Wesley Lee, both of 4 Cylch Aeron, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 13 February.
Lee, 18, and 20-year-old Mason-Forbes are jointly charged with aggravated burglary and impersonating a police officer at a home in Brongwinau on 7 February.
Lee is also charged with sending threatening messages between 1 January and 1 February, the harassment of a woman between 1 and 5 February as well as the assault of a woman on 2 February.
No pleas were entered.
Mason-Forbes and Lee are next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 16 March.
They were remanded in custody until that date.
