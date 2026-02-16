A Gilfachrheda man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with rape, intentional strangulation and assault.
Kieran Owen, of 15 Bro Gido, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 13 February.
The 23-year-old is charged with the rape of a woman sometime between 1 and 10 February this year.
He is also charged with the intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm of a woman, both on 11 February.
No pleas were entered by Owen at the hearing to any of the charges.
Owen is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 16 March.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.
