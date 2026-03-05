An Aberporth woman has been fined by magistrates for driving while disqualified and without insurance or MOT.
Kathryn Lucas, of 40 Penmaes, Heol y Graig, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.
The 57-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to charges of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on the A487 at Penparc on 20 December last year but changed her pleas on both charges to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Lucas had already admitted a charge of driving a car without an MOT.
Magistrates handed Lucas six penalty points on her licence and a total fine of £162.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £100.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.