An Aberystwyth disqualified driver who was caught driving on an Aberystwyth industrial estate with both cannabis and cocaine in his system has been banned from the road for another three years.
Janos Stepniewski, of 13 Corporation Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 February.
The court heard that the 48-year-old was stopped while driving a Mercedes C18 on the Glanyrafon Industrial Estate on 9 September last year.
Checks showed Stepniewski was driving whilst disqualified while tests showed he had both cocaine and cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Stepniewski from driving for 36 months and handed him a community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.