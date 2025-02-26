Despite an unpromising weather forecast, the people who braved the expected rain were treated to a programme ranging from a glorious performance of The Easter Hymn (Allelujah) from Cavalleria Rusticana to The Two Gendarmes by Offenbach, a comic romp where two French policemen boast about their methods of raising extra pocket money. Not to be outdone, the ladies chorus flourished their feather boas as The Ladies of Maxims and were joined by one lucky tenor in You’ll Find Me at Maxims from The Merry Widow.