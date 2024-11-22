A Betws Bledrws man with a “flagrant disregard for court orders” has been handed a suspended jail term and a four year driving ban for failing to provide a specimen to police and driving while disqualified.
Thomas Robertson, of 9 Bro Deri, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 November.
The 32-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen to police when stopped on the A487 at Machynlleth on 18 October.
Robertson also admitted driving while disqualified and uninsured.
Magistrates disqualified Robertson from driving for 48 months and handed him an eight week jail sentence suspended for 12 months.
He must also carry out 200 hours unpaid work as part of a community order and pay costs of £85.