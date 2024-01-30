A PENNANT man who drove while disqualified in New Quay has been further banned from the road for almost three years.
Joe Edward Penfold, of 3 Bryn Hyfryd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 35-year-old admitted driving an Audi A4 while disqualified on Pentre Bryn in New Quay on 6 August last year.
He also admitted a charge of driving without insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Penfold from driving for 34 months.
He was also made th subject of a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 rehabilitation activity days.
Penfold must also pay £85 costs.