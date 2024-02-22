A Betws Bledrws man who drove while disqualified, without insurance, and left his car on a road “in such a position as to involve a danger of injury” has been banned from the road by magistrates for more than three years.
Thomas Robertson, of 9 Bro Deri, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 14 January.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified in a Mini Cooper in Silian on 19 November last year.
He also pleaded guilty to driving the car while uninsured.
Robertson also admitted causing the Mini Cooper to be left in a dangerous position after leaving it on the junction of a private road and the A485 “in such a position as to involve a danger of injury to other persons using the road.”
A charge of failing to stop after a road accident was withdrawn at the hearing.
Magistrates disqualified Robertson from driving for 46 months.
He was also made the subject of an 18 month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work alongside a 12 month drug rehabilitation order where he will undergo regular testing.
Robertson must also undergo rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.