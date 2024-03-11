A Llanybydder disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit has been further banned from the road for more than two years.
Peter Edwards, of Talybron Villa, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 March.
The court heard that the 55-year-old was stopped while driving on Heol Caerfyrddin in Llanybydder on 18 February.
Breath tests showed he had 91 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Police checks showed that Edwards was already disqualified from driving and had no insurance.
He was disqualified for 25 months and handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.