A PENRHYNCOCH man who was in charge of a “dangerously out of control” labrador that injured a woman has been handed unpaid work and ordered to pay compensation.
Daniel Perkins, of Bronllwyn, admitted being in charge of a labrador retriever on 19 October last year in which injured Heulwen Price when he appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 31 May.
The 36-year-old was handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay £1,500 in compensation, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.