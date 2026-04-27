A Dol-y-Bont man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny charges of assault, criminal damage and breaching a restraining order.
Philip Turner-Wright, of Bryndderwen, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 27 April.
The 75-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting David Smith in Dol-y-Bont on 8 April this year.
Turner-Wright is also charged with damaging concrete slabs forming the path leading to the rear gate and the wall of Mr Smith’s home, as well as another charge of breaching a restraining order imposed by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.
Turner-Wright is due stand trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that trial date.
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