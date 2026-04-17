Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Emergency Department has been awarded Bronze accreditation by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine GreenED programme.
The GreenED programme supports emergency departments across the UK to lower their carbon footprint.
Over the past year, the department has introduced a wide range of initiatives including reducing paper use, lowering computer brightness to cut electricity consumption, and introducing greener prescribing practices.
Further changes have included reducing emissions linked to staff travel by enabling home working and making teaching sessions and departmental meetings available online, as well as introducing composting for staff food waste and switching to reusable or recyclable cutlery, crockery and condiments.
The team has also taken steps to reduce single-use plastics, including introducing plastic-free tea bags and recycling walking aids.
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