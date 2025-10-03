A Dol-y-Bont man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of using threatening behaviour.

Philip Turner-Wright, of Bryndderwen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.

The 74-year-old pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards David Billingsley in Dol-y-Bont on 2 May this year.

Turner-Wright is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.

He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.