A Dol-y-Bont man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of using threatening behaviour.
Philip Turner-Wright, of Bryndderwen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.
The 74-year-old pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards David Billingsley in Dol-y-Bont on 2 May this year.
Turner-Wright is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
