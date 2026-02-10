Gwynedd police are appealing for information after a man was found unconscious in the street.
North Wales Police have arrested a man following an incident in Bangor during the early hours of Sunday, 8 February.
Just after 3am, officers on routine patrol located an unconscious man on the High Street.
A 19-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
District Inspector Jamie Owens wants anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage of those involved, to contact police.
"Anyone with information that could assist our investigation should contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference O020211,” he said.
