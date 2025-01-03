A Dolgellau man has appeared in court charged with child sex offences including three counts of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in north Ceredigion.
Daniel Swinden, of Richmond House, Finsbury Square, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 January.
The 41-year-old is charged with three counts of sexual touching of a girl aged 13 in the Ystwyth Valley area in July 2018.
Swinden is also charged with one count of inciting a 14 year-old girl to engage in sexual activity, also in July 2018.
Swinden is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.