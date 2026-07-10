A Dolgellau man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order.
Jamie Manson, of 11 Wenallt, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 July.
The 24-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 27 November last year by failing to attend a planned appointment on 8 April this year.
Magistrates handed Manson a fine of £80.
He must also pay £60 costs.
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