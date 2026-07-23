Meirionnydd Artists Society (MAS) is getting ready to host its annual exhibition.
Established in 1958, MAS has a current membership of around 50 artists, some professional, some amateur, some beginners.
The exhibition will be held at Ty Siamas, Eldon Square, Dolgellau from 15-27 August, open daily from 10am-4.30pm.
An opening event will be held at 12 on Saturday, 15 August.
Entry is free and there will be around 140 paintings on show with some real bargains to be had. Visitors can vote for best artwork on show.
MAS is always looking for new members and supports them by organising regular workshops and painting days covering different media and genres throughout the year. Come along, be inspired, buy original art work and join the society.
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