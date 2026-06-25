A Dolgellau man has been fined after admitting breaching a community order.
Osian Llyr Burrough, of 6 Gwern y Grug, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 23 June.
The 24-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 13 January by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment on 22 March.
Burrough was fined £123 and must pay £60 costs.
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