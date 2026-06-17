Y Meirionnydd Boutique Hotel in Dolgellau will host a fundraising night to raise money for cancer care and support.
Their first ever race night, on 24 June, 7pm, hosted by Sandy Venables with support from Rose Martin And Patrick Martin, is free to attend.
Money raised will go to Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Alaw Ward in aid of cancer care and support.
Sandy has lost her mum, Jean Langton, to a brain tumour at the age of 60, and her sister, Barbara Langton, to cervical cancer at just 52 years old.
Since taking ownership of the hotel in October 2025, Sandy has been committed to bringing the community together through a variety of events at Y Meirionnydd.
Sandy said: "The people of Dolgellau have been incredibly welcoming and supportive of me, my family and our business since we arrived from the Wirral.
“We wanted to give something back to the community, and supporting the Alaw Unit felt like the right choice.
“The care and support they provide is exceptional, and we are proud to help raise funds for such a worthy cause.”
The Race Night promises to be a fun-filled evening, with organisers dressing as jockeys and guests encouraged to wear their finest race-day attire.
Races will be shown on a large screen.
Sandy is being supported by Rose and Patrick, who are providing the race night technology and helping to run the event, leading the races throughout the evening, managing the betting, and creating an authentic race-day experience. A raffle will also be held, with generous prizes donated by local residents and businesses.
All proceeds from the raffle - prize donations are welcome - will go directly to the Alaw Unit.
Sandy hopes this will be the first of many fundraising events at the hotel, supporting a range of local and national charities while continuing to bring the community together for a good cause.
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