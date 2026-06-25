A Pwllheli man who stole dog treats and a sausage roll from a Dolgellau supermarket has been fined by magistrates.
Gareth Williams, of Flat 18, Bro Cynan, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a sausage roll and two dog treats from the Co-op store in Dolgellau on 18 February this year.
Williams was fined £40 and must pay £4.25 compensation.
He must also pay costs of £85.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.