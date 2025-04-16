A Dolgellau man has been handed an alcohol ban as part of a community order after admitting two assaults.
David Walker, of 11 Ffordd Heulog, appeared for sentencing before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 14 April.
The 54-year-old had previously pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on 7 April to the assault by beating of both Stuart White and Ashley Green in Dolgellau on 5 December last year.
Magistrates handed Walker a 12 month community order to include 80 days of alcohol abstinence and monitoring along with up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Walker was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation to each of the victims.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a victim fund surcharge of £114.