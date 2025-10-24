A Dolgellau man found in possession of a knife and cannabis will be sentenced at Crown Court later this year.
Stephen Miller, of Flat 2, Rhydsarn, Sarn Road, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 22 October.
The 55-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of a knife and a quantity of cannabis in Dolgellau on 1 August this year.
Miller is next due to appear for sentencing before Mold Crown Court on 27 October.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.