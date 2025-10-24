A Dolgellau man found in possession of a knife and cannabis will be sentenced at Crown Court later this year.

Stephen Miller, of Flat 2, Rhydsarn, Sarn Road, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 22 October.

The 55-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of a knife and a quantity of cannabis in Dolgellau on 1 August this year.

Miller is next due to appear for sentencing before Mold Crown Court on 27 October.

He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.