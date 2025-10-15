The final stage of a substantial housing development built in stages over 40 years has been given the go-ahead.
A planning proposal concerned the erection of 13 open market residential dwellings and associated work on the Dolgellau’s Uwch y Maes estate.
The development mixes two and three storey dwellings designed to mirror existing properties.
The scheme was approved at a meeting of Eryri National Park Authority’s planning meeting, on 10 October.
The site was described as having “a long and complex planning history” with outline planning permission to build on the site going back to 1972.
Applications for each phase of the larger estate development had been “determined on the understanding” of existent permission.
This meant there was no requirement for affordable housing contributions for recent applications.
The report noted: “It would be unreasonable to require the provision of affordable housing for this final development phase. It is therefore considered that the principle of the development is acceptable.”
The existing housing estate of 69 homes had been built on sloping ground, with each subsequent phase on higher ground.
Two letters sharing objections and concerns were received.
Issues included the number of properties and it not being “in accordance with the local development plan”.
It was also felt the two storey properties could have “a detrimental impact” on existing bungalows…with respect to visual dominance and loss of privacy”.
But planners felt the development created “no substantial harmful impact”.
The proposed design was “an improvement” to a previously consented scheme offering “a greater variation in design and use of materials” and would have “no adverse effect” on a nearby listed building.
It was thought the development could “offer improvements by “securing suitable landscaping” on boundaries.
Natural Resources Wales suggested mitigation measures to protect the Site of Special Conservation including lighting that will not impact bats.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.