A wife and her lover have been found guilty of plotting to murder a husband at a Cenarth caravan park.
Ethel Mills, 46 from Langennech, who is known as Michelle, was found guilty of conspiring to murder Christopher Mills and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Her boyfriend, Geraint Berry, 46 from Glydach, Swansea has also been found guilty of conspiracy to murder.
A third defendant, Steven Thomas has been found not guilty by the jury.
The case heard that Mills and Berry were in a secret relationship for three months, and that they discussed "fantasies" about killing Mr Mills and starting a new life together.
Just after 11.30pm on 20 September last year Mr and Mrs Mills were in the lounge of their caravan at Argoed Meadow camping park in Cenarth when there was a knock at the door.
The court was told Mr Mills answered the door to find two masked and gloved man carrying guns, who burst inside, striking him in the face, but he was able to hit one of the intruders, disarming him.
Mr Mills, also a former soldier, managed to disarm the second intruder following a struggle.
Both intruders fled and Mr Mills was left with injuries and in a state 'of shock and confusion'.
Armed officers, police dogs and a helicopter were deployed to the scene, with the helicopter locating Berry and Thomas hiding in bushes.
On Tuesday, following a two week trial, a jury found Michelle Mills and Geraint Berry guilty of conspiracy to murder.
Berry and Thomas had previously pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.
Sentencing will take place on 19 December.
