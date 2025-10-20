A former soldier has been handed a suspended prison sentence for fraudulently claiming war medals he was not entitled to.
David Stewart, 61, of Castell Corrwg, Cilgerran, Cardigan, admitted 21 charges of fraud by false representation and appeared before Swansea Crown Court for sentencing last week.
Stewart spent a decade using false names to make fraudulent applications belonging to airmen who took part in the Second World War, the court was told.
These included the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bomber Command clasp and Aircrew Europe Star.
Prosecutor Craig Jones said Stewart's offending was 'sophisticated, persistent and repeated in its nature' adding that the investigation into the scam took considerable time and resources.
The applications were made in a variety of male and female names including, on occasions, the defendant's own. In each case the applicant claimed to be a relative of the dead airman. The prosecutor said genealogical research showed the claimed family connections were not true.
The court heard the Ministry of Defence became concerned about multiple requests originating from the same address in Wales.
The court heard the fraudulently obtained medals were subsequently offered to a legitimate dealer in coins and medals who bought them in good faith. The medals were considered "very desirable" to collectors as they were a complete group with clasp and official issue papers.
Defence barrister Hannah George said Stewart had run up significant debts and was ashamed of what he had done.
Judge Huw Rees told the defendant that as someone who had himself served in the military he would understand the importance of decorations, and he said that by his actions Stewart had "tarnished the memory of brave servicemen".
Stewart was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years and ordered to complete a rehabilitation course.
