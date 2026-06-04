A man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit being drunk and disorderly at an Aberystwyth nightclub.
Callum Rouget-Lyell, of 9 Rutland Road, North Harrow, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 June.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly at Pier Pressure on the Royal Pier in Aberystwyth on 17 May this year.
Magistrates fined Rouget-Lyell £150.
He must also pay £85 costs and a victim fund surcharge of £60.
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