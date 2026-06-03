A Llanrhystud man has been banned from the road for 16 months by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a drug driving charge in Llanidloes.
Callum Edwards-Pritchard, of Pentre Bach, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates' Court on 2 June.
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped while driving a Ford Fiesta on the A470 near Cwmbelan, Llanidloes on 29 November last year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Edwards-Pritchard had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Edwards-Pritchard for 16 months and handed him a fine of £80.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.
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