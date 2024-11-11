A Drefach Felindre man has been banned from the road for more than three years after being caught drug driving.
Roland Ardizzone, of 45 Maes yr Henffordd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 November.
The court heard that the 35-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Ford Transit Tipper on the A487 at Square and Compass on 14 March this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Ardizzone had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Ardizzone from driving for 42 months.
He was also handed a 12 month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.