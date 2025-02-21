A Drefach Felindre man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of drug driving.
Ricky Harrison, of 52 Parc Puw, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 February.
The court heard that the 41-year-old was stopped while driving on Priory Street in Cardigan on 3 August last year.
Roadside wipes and laboratory testing showed that Harrison had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Harrison from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £400.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £160.