A Penparc woman who admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident in Newcastle Emlyn has been fined by magistrates.
Yvette Nicola Payne, of Brithdir, Brynawelon, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
The 64-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in a Skoda Fabia on Lloyds Terrace in Newcastle Emlyn on 16 December last year.
Payne also admitted a charge of failing to stop after an accident on Lloyds Terrace which caused damage to a Renault Clio.
Magistrates fined Payne £80 and endorsed her driving record with five penalty points.
She must also pay £130 costs as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.
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