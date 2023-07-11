A BLAENPORTH drink driver drove towards police officers before “veering off at the last minute and driving the wrong way down a one-way street”, a court has heard.
Tomos Fleet-Chapman, of Maes Ir, Lady Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 July.
The court heard that the 21-year-old was spotted driving erratically on William Terrace and Feidr Fair in Cardigan on 25 June.
The court heard that when officers attempted to stop Fleet-Chapman in his Renault Clio, he “drove dangerously by driving directly towards officers and failing to comply with their directions then veering off at the last minute and driving the wrong way down a one-way street”.
Checks showed that the car was uninsured, the court heard.
Tests showed that Fleet-Chapman had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.
Fleet-Chapman pleaded to charges of drink driving without insurance, dangerous driving, and failing to stop.
He was disqualified for 12 months and handed 200 hours of unpaid work