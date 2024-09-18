A Blaenplwyf man has been banned from the road for 17 months by magistrates after being found to be drink driving on a quad bike without a licence and insurance after leaving the scene of an accident.
Ellis Vaughan-Roberts, of Swn y Mor, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped while riding a Yahama quad bike on Maes Llanio in Blaenplwyf on 10 August this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Police checks at the scene showed that Vaughan-Roberts was uninsured to ride the quad bike and did not hold a licence.
The court heard that Vaughan-Roberts failed to stop following a road accident on the same day, where damage was caused to an Audi A4.
Vaughan-Roberts pleaded guilty to all four of the charges at the hearing.
Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine of £276.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £221.
No compensation as ordered by magistrates.