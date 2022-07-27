Driver almost 3 times legal limit
Subscribe newsletter
A DRINK driver who drove around Aberystwyth town centre while almost three times the legal limit has been banned from the road for two years.
Mark Pratten, of 33 Lon Ceirios, Newtown, was stopped by police for driving erratically in a Škoda Octavia on North Parade, Great Darkgate Street, Bridge Street, and Pier Street on 10 July this year, Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court heard last week.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that the 52-year-old had 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Pratten pleaded guilty at the hearing to charges of drink driving and driving without due care and attention.
Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 24 months.
He was also fined £900.
Pratten must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £360.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |