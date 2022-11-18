Driver banned for failing to provide a specimen to police
Saturday 19th November 2022 7:00 am
An Aberystwyth woman has been banned from the road for two years after admitting failing to provide a specimen to police.
Shelly Plater, of Glanaber, Aberystwyth Holiday Village, admitted failing to give a sample on 25 October this year in Aberystwyth when she appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
Plater, 56, was disqualified from driving for 24 months and was also handed a 10 week curfew and rehabilitation activities as part of a community order.
She must also pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
