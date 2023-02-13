A Llanon man has been banned from the road by magistrates after getting behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Richard Phillips, of Southcote, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 February.
The court heard that the 57-year-old was stopped by police while driving an Isuzu pickup on the A486 at Croeslan on 14 January.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Phillips had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Phillips, who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing, was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 18 months.
He was also fined £230.
Phillips must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £92.