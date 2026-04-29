The family of Roger Hawcroft, 67, who died following a collision in Mynytho have paid tribute to him.
Roger lived in Botwnnog with his family, who said “Dad died doing what he loved”.
“We know how many people were there to help him on the day, both professional and not, and we want you to not only know how thankful we are, but that we are peaceful, and we wish nothing but the same for every single other person that was involved,” they added.
“Our wonderful mum is praying for you and always will.”
Anyone with information about the incident involving a red VW Polo and a black Yamaha motorcycle on the B4413 at around 3pm on 25 April should contact police, quoting reference 26000326787.
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