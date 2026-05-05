The family of a Gwynedd man who died in a collision in Llandrillo near Bala have paid tribute to “a caring and loving partner, father, son and brother”.
Bryn Roberts was 56 years old and lived in the Llandrillo area.
He was killed in a quad bike crash on Sunday, 3 May.
In a heartfelt tribute released by North Wales Police on behalf of Mr Robert’s family, a statement said: “It’s devastating for us to acknowledge Bryn Roberts’ tragic and sudden death.
“Bryn was a caring and loving partner, father, son and brother. He was very popular in the community, and he was always willing to help everyone.
“He was extremely diligent and thought the world of his family and friends.”
The statement goes on to thank the Wales Air Ambulance “for their efforts and their service”, adding: “Losing Bryn is a massive blow to us as a family and community. He will leave a huge void.”
Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and information that could assist in their investigations.
The single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Honda quad bike happened on the B4401 between Llandderfel and Llandrillo, shortly after 7pm on 3 May.
Emergency services attended but Mr Roberts was sadly died at the scene.
Offering his heartfelt condolences to Mr Robert’s family, Sergeant Duncan Logan from North Wales Police said: “This incident is now sadly being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision.
“We are requesting for witnesses, CCTV, DASHCAM or mobile footage, from those travelling or walking in the vicinity to contact us. Anybody with information is urged to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the live webchat on the website, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 26000350452.”
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