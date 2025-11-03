A Pencader woman has been fined by magistrates for a close overtake of a cyclist near Llandysul which was caught on video camera.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 28 October that Sophie Thomas, of Gwar Graig, New Inn, was driving a Kia Cee’d on the A486 at Llandysul on 13 June this year.
The court heard that Thomas passed a cyclist “too closely” and did not allow “sufficient room when passing”.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.
Magistrates handed Thomas a fine of £220 and endorsed her driving record with five penalty points.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £130 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £88.
