A Mallwydd man has been fined by magistrates after admitting a charge of failing to stop after being involved in a collision with a quad bike that injured its rider.
Benjamin Worgan, of Camlan Uchaf, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 9 June.
The 38-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to stop after a collision with a quad bike that caused minor damage to the quad bike and injured its rider at Maes Derwyn in Abermule on 27 November last year.
Worgan changed his plea to guilty ahead of trial on 6 May.
Magistrates fined Worgan £675 and endorsed his licence with eight penalty points.
He must also pay £400 costs and a £270 surcharge.
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