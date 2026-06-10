A Nefyn man who rang his ex-partner more than 1,800 times in three days has been handed a community order for harassment.
Liam Owen, of 17 Dorwyn, Bro Gwylwyr Estate, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 8 June.
The 32-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in May to the harassment of his ex-partner in Pwllheli between 15 and 17 May.
The court heard that Owen rang his ex-partner more than 1,800 times and left five voice messages over those dates.
Magistrates handed Owen a community order to include rehabilitation.
He was also made the subject of a three year restraining order.
Owen must also pay £85 prosecution costs.
No compensation order was made.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.