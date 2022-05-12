Driving ban for refusing sample
Sunday 15th May 2022 3:00 pm
(Cambrian News )
A DOL-Y-BONT man has been disqualified from driving by magistrates for 17 months after admitting failing to provide a specimen to police.
Philip Turner-Wright, of Bryndderwen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 May.
The court heard that Turner-Wright failed to give a specimen at Aberystwyth police station during an investigation into whether he had committed an offence.
The 71-year-old was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 17 months and fined £200.
Turner-Wright must also pay costs of £85.
