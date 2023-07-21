A WAUNFAWR man who was caught driving with cannabis in his system twice in one fortnight has been banned from the road by magistrates for 16 months.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was stopped by police while driving a white van on the A44 at Aberystwyth on 14 February this year, and then again on 23 February while driving an Audi A3 on the Glanyrafon Industrial Estate in Llanbadarn
Tests showed that Hinrichs had cannabis in his system in both occasions.
Hinrichs was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £392.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.