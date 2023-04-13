A CARDIGAN man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 20 months after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug driving.
Steven Moore, of 4 Ridgeway, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 11 April.
The court heard that the 44-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving an Audi A6 Quattro on the A487 at Felindre Farchog in north Pembrokeshire on 15 December last year.
Tests showed that Moore had both cannabis and cocaine in his system, exceeding the specified limits.
Moore was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 20 months.
He was also fined £120.
Moore must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge of £48.