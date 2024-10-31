A Llanberis man who was caught drug driving twice in one day and also admitted charges including domestic violence and assaulting a police officer has been jailed by magistrates because of his “disregard for public safety.”
Adam Lyons, of The Cabin, Abergwyngregyn, appeared for sentencing before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 October.
The 22-year-old had pleaded guilty at a hearing in September to two counts of drug driving.
The court heard that Lyons was stopped by police while driving at Glan Conwy, Conwy on 25 March.
Roadside swipes and late laboratory testing showed that Lyons had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system.
Lyons was again stopped by police later that same day after getting back into his car, this time being caught on the A55 at Bangor.
Again he had benzoylecgonine in his system.
Lyons was also sentenced for four other charges at the hearing.
He had, at a different hearing in September, pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of Alison Lyons in Anglesey on 4 September this year, as well as the assault of Pc 3614 Nicola Jones on the same day.
The court heard that Lyons “bit and kicked out” at the police officer.
Lyons also admitted two charges of criminal damage.
He pleaded guilty to damaging a television belonging to Alison Lyons on 4 September, and damaging a carpet belonging to Alison Lyons between 7 and 11 September.
The crimes against Alison Lyons were in a “domestic context”, had “premeditation” and occurred while Lyons was under the influence of drugs, the court heard.
Magistrates sentenced Lyons to a total of 22 weeks in prison.
Magistrates said that the offences were “so serious” because the second drug driving offence was “committed on the same day immediately after being arrested for an identical offence”.
Magistrates said Lyons had a “disregard for public safety”, had an “obvious level of impairment”, and was exhibiting “poor driving.”
The offences were committed while Lyons was subject to a community order and magistrates said Lyons had a “flagrant disregard for court orders.”
Magistrates also disqualified Lyons from driving for 32 months.