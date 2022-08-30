Duo jailed for torturing man in Aberystwyth hotel room
Subscribe newsletter
TWO men who styled themselves the "Aber Murder Crew" after repeatedly beating a man in an Aberystwyth hotel room have each been jailed for five years.
Hefin Eifion Parker, of Llanbadarn Road, Aberystwyth, and Dean Jones, of no fixed abode, were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident on 24 April.
The court heard a room was booked in the Four Seasons hotel in Aberystwyth, with people invited to consume alcohol and drugs.
During the course of the night Parker, 25, and 24-year-old Jones subjected one of the people at the gathering to a series of brutal beatings which saw the victim lose and regain consciousness a number of times.
The court heard that the door to the hotel room was locked during the attack, and the other people present were warned that if any of them "grassed" they would end up dead.
At one stage Parker armed himself with a broken wine glass, the court heard.
During the course of the night the defendants went out to buy cocaine before returning to the hotel where they began discussing leaving the injured man on the beach so the tide would carry him away.
They also talked about a friend with a van who could held them dispose of the body, the court heard.
They then left the room again to buy food from a nearby petrol station shop before returning to their victim.
The pair eventually took the injured man out of the room and left him on the pavement outside the hotel before walking off.
They were spotted dumping the victim and emergency services were called.
Later that morning the defendants spoke to friends bragging and joking about what they had done, and referred to themselves as the "Aber Murder Crew".
The injured man was taken to hospital and found to have multiple facial fractures.
A victim impact statement said the attack had left him suffering with anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and nightmares.
The court heard that Parker, who recently became a father, was “full or remorse” and “ashamed of what he did.”
At the time of the incident Jones was homeless and was consuming litres of vodka per day having used alcohol as a "crutch" since his teenage years.
Judge Geraint Walters said the behaviour of the pair could rightly be called "sadistic", and the fact that weren’t being sentenced for murder was “pure luck”.
The judge concluded the defendants pose a significant risk of causing serious harm to members of the public.
Each was sentenced to five years in prison, and both handed a three-year extended licence upon release.
The judge also activated two months of a previously imposed suspended sentence for Jones.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |