An Edern man has been handed a community order by magistrates after admitting using threatening behaviour in Nefyn.
Gareth Evans, of 6 Y Ddol Lon Llan, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Cout on 17 July.
The 30-year-old admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour at Nefyn on 9 August last year.
Magistrate handed Evans a 12 month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £400 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.