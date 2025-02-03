An Eglwysfach man has been handed a suspended jail term for possession of a knife.
Oliver Baggott, of Gwynfa, Eglwysfach Village, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a serrated bread knife without good reason at Plas Mawr in Eglwysfach on 14 December.
Magistrates, sentencing Baggott to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, said that the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.”
Magistrates suspended the sentence because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Baggott was also handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity days.
Baggott must also pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.