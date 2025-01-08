A Cardigan man who appeared in court to admit breaching a community order by tampering with a court-ordered electronic monitor has been handed additional hours of unpaid work by magistrates.
Kieran Williams, of 22a Pwllhai, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.
The 27-year-old admitted breaching a community order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 6 August by tampering with an alcohol abstinence electronic monitor between 2 and 3 November and again on 1 December.
Magistrates handed Williams an additional 20 hours of unpaid work onto his original community order, which will continue to run until August 2026.
The extra hours will need to be completed within 12 months.
Williams was also ordered to pay costs of £60.