A Fairbourne man who used another man’s bank card to gain £50 seven times within the space of five days has been jailed.
Benjamin Sidwell, of 7 Glan Y Mor, appeared for sentencing before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The 33-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to seven charges of fraud by false representation but changed his pleas to guilty ahead of a trial last month.
Sidwell admitted committing fraud by claiming to be the owner of a bank card belonging to Colin Jones to gain £50 seven times between 9 and 14 October 2024 in Fairbourne.
Magistrates, who heard the offences were committed when Sidwell was the subject of a suspended sentence, jailed him for a total of 20 weeks.
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